Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, February 22, became emotional while talking about the Pulwama terror attack, in which over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were martyred.

Adityanath was interacting with engineering students at the "Yuva Ke Mann Ki Baat" programme in Lucknow. The UP CM was asked about the steps being taken by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government to combat terrorism.

"This is like a chain of happenings. At first there is an attack, then we investigate and then, things are back to the same. What is your government doing to solve this problem?" a student in the gathering asked Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath said terrorism cannot be tolerated and should be eliminated soon under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He also said that it is fine to take steps to eliminate terrorism but first Pakistan must be given a befitting reply. He got emotional while answering the question and was seen wiping his tears.

"Whatever is happening in Kashmir is like that of a lamp that glows brighter when is it being doused. Terrorism will be uprooted soon. The Narendra Modi government is committed to end this," Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath had also said that the BJP will win more seats in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections than it did in 2014. Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister on March 26, 2017 after Bharatiya Janata Party swept the 2017 assembly elections.