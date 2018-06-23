Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' budding relationship is currently creating shockwaves around the globe. After spending some quality time with the singer, the Quantico actress finally brought her rumoured love to India and they were later seen going on a dinner date the same evening. Now, will Priyanka bring Nick to IIFA 2018?

According to earlier reports, Priyanka was supposed to attend the extravagant IIFA 2018 Awards and walk the green carpet. It was also reported that she will be bringing her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas along with her at the award function.

But now if the latest reports are to be believed, Priyanka will not make an appearance at the 19th Edition of IIFA Awards because of some problems with the organisers. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be throwing a housewarming party for her Rs 100 crore which she bought it last year. And Nick Jonas reportedly accompany the actress and will be introduced to her mother Madhu Chopra and Bollywood friends.

The rumours of Priyanka and Nick dating started a few weeks ago when the duo was spotted attending a baseball game at LA Dodger Stadium. Later, they were again spotted enjoying some couple time during their several outings.

It was also reported that Priyanka and Nick were having amazing sex in a no strings attached relationship and no commitments at all. However, her friends were apparently warning her that Nick is a playboy and will break her heart if she gets into him emotionally.

And with Nick Jonas flying all the way from LA to Mumbai, it looks like the rumours of them dating are slowly and steadily turning out to be true. Now let's wait and watch how things will unfold in the days to come and how long the couple will be able to sustain their relationship.