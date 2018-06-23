Priyanka Chopra is currently making headlines for her budding relationship with Nick Jonas. The lovebirds landed in Mumbai on June 21 but were seen hiding their faces from the paparazzi. However, the duo decided to let their hair down and made their first official public appearance walking hand-in-hand amid a sea of shutterbugs which grabbed everyone's attention. Even Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea was left in awe of Priyanka's new phase of life.

Rhea Kapoor, who is currently basking in all the glory with the success of Veere Di Wedding, took to Instagram to acknowledge the fact that Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying the best time of her life and gave her a huge round of applause for that.

"Let's all take a moment and acknowledge that Priyanka Chopra is living her best life right now," Rhea wrote on her Instagram story section.

Priyanka and Nick arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday and later went on a dinner date. Her mother Madhu was also spotted accompanying them which further intensified the entire scenario of what will happen next.

The pictures and videos of Priyanka and Nick holding hands soon found their way on the internet and flooded the social media within a few hours.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who has reportedly purchased a new 15-bedroom bungalow in Mumbai's Versova, will be throwing a housewarming party and Nick is said to be present during the celebration. The actress will introduce Nick to her mother and her friends in Bollywood.

It looks like Priyanka has finally found her Mr. Right and is ready to take the plunge in the upcoming years. But till that time, let's wait and watch how the things will unfold.