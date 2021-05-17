Hold your breath! Lana Condor may not be done with all the boys she has met before. During a recent interaction with Entertainment Tonight the young actress said that if there is a spin-off, she would love to be a part of it again.

"I would absolutely support anything that Anna Cathcart does because I think she's amazing and I think she did such a great job with Kitty. I love the To All the Boys world more than I think people understand. Like I, myself am a huge fan, so I'm always open to visiting that universe again because it was one that was really kind and beautiful," she said.

While talking about Lara Jean and Peter's possible relationship, the actress said, "I kinda have this feeling that they're not gonna make it through college, but they're gonna come back!" Condor assured. "It's gonna be fine. Everything's gonna be fine when they're like 40."

Earlier, the Korean actress had shared her excitement with the media about a possible franchise, focused completely on the character of Kitty, sister of Lara Jean Covey. "I think it would totally make sense. I think Kitty is... truly just a scene-stealer."

"I remember when we were doing the press junket for the third movie, everyone was asking [Anna], 'Is this something that you would be interested in?'" Condor recalled. "I would totally support it if it's something that comes to light."

To All The Boys Saga had been one of the most popular Netflix films worldwide. The story explores the love story of a teenage couple, Lara Jean Covey, a South Korean girl raised in the US, and Peter Kavinsky an American jock. Their relationship begins on a consensual lie, but even during their fake relationship, they learn to fall in love with each other solely for their honesty.