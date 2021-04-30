One of our wishes came true, partially though. We wished for a spin-off of To All The Boys saga, where the other girls of the film will also get a chance to share their point of view.

A report on Deadline Hollywood has said that the To All The Boys franchise chapter might not be closed for good yet. Netflix is eyeing a spinoff TV series starring Anna Cathcart, who played the role of Kitty Covey, youngest of the Covey sisters.

The report further mentioned that it is in its 'early development stage'. Jen Han, the original writer of the books has been roped in as the writer and the executive producer. She is presently working on the pilot script alongside Siobhan Vivian.

A confirmed report on Variety suggested that To All The Boys spin-off which would fall under the rom-com umbrella would feature 30 minute long episodes, sharing a story from Kitty's point of view. Kitty has been a keen observer of everything around her and beyond. Had it not been for her attempts to post all the secret letters of Lara Jean Covey, Peter and Lara wouldn't have happened.

Kitty had also shared a warm relation with Peter Kavinsky. In the third part of the series, when the Covey sisters return from Seoul to the US, Kitty seemed more excited to see Peter in the room with a bunch of flowers, than Lara.

In the first part of the series, when Lara and Peter were in a fake relationship with each other, she former had feared that if or when things end between him and her, she knew that Kitty would be badly affected by the break up since she had grown fond of Peter.

It's time for Kitty to be the storyteller since she has been playing the puppeteer of the Lara-Peter love story for the longest time.

At present, Netflix has not made any official announcements on the project.