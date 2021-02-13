The entire To All The Boys saga is basically a film told entirely from the perspective of Lara Jean Covey, but the films choose to explore her relationship with Peter Kavinsky more than her relationship with her other girlfriends, and frenemies. Lara is undoubtedly loveable and is an apt role model for young teenagers.

Even when she had strong feelings for her sister's boyfriend, she maintained the sister's code and chose to let go of those feelings and never let it out. Not while her sister Margot was still in a relationship with her best friend. Even when Margot broke up with Josh, she had adhered to the rules of feminism and swallowed her feelings for her sister's ex-boyfriend.

But each of the women in To All The Boys saga had a very prominent role to play and unfortunately unlike Lara Jean, they didn't get a chance to fully express their films. The craze that has started over To All The Boys: Always And Forever ever since the beginning of the saga, won't seem to end any time soon. However, if the writers, directors ever decide to make another film based on the same characters, we hope they dedicate one of their films completely to the women who made it happen.

Here are few other women characters who also deserve to have their on-screen dear diary moment:

Gen

Gen had been horrible to Lara Jean Covey ever since they had stopped being best friends after middle school. She did the most horrible act when she uploaded a video of Peter and Lara getting cozy at the hot tub. But perhaps she should be given the benefit of the doubt and a chance to explain her version of the event. After all, watching your crush, kissing your former best friend isn't really a pleasant sight. What mattered more was her decision to fix her toxic relationship with Covey. It happened the day she had decided to step inside the treehouse and solve matters with Lara.

Christine

It's not every day when you meet a teenager who is non-dramatic, fiercely loyal to her friends, and unabashedly free-spirited. At a time when most people chose a career, college, university, Christine chose real life and true happiness. She does not conform to any kind of pressure, neither does she bother about the occasional loud judgments passed on by Gen. Perhaps she is too confident to care and does not give a damn what society might think of her for not holding a few official degrees.

Margot

In the eyes of the Covey sisters, Margot may have appeared to be self-centered but was she? She had been the most honest companion to Lara. She had immediately called her when she didn't make it to Stanford, chose to forgive Lara even after knowing that she had feelings for her boyfriend and reported the video which had humiliated her sister. Margot had been practical but maybe she wasn't as selfish as she was thought to be.

Kitty

Kitty is the secret puppeteer without whom we wouldn't have witnessed the Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey love story. Despite her age, she had been extremely insightful about the future of her sister and herself. Peter trusted her more as the matchmaker than the elder sister Margot.

And yes, it is completely normal to be angry at a guy for not liking Harry Potter. (How weird does he have to be to not like Harry Potter).

Trina Rothschild

Let's be honest, we are all curious about any Rothschild in the world and wouldn't give a second thought if we had a chance to marry them. (Just kidding). For the uninitiated, the Rothschild are the wealthiest families in the entire world, who own half of the valuable assets of this planet. The family has a strong influence all over the world.

We are not sure if Trina is one of the Rothschild, but if she is, that would be a great aspect about her isn't it?

Lara Jean Covey

Lara Jean not only deserves her own end segment but also an individual film of her own. She is the modern, stylish, well-mannered girl, teenagers should look up to. She has the perfect sense of style and makes honest mistakes, and humbly accepts them when she goes wrong. Also, a film wouldn't be complete without Lara making the final end speech.

It would be a great film, isn't it?