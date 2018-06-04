Karan Johar's upcoming film Kalank is on the floors and the stars of the film keep their fans posted by sharing videos and pictures from the sets. The film's mega star cast has Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

According to a report by DNA, Kriti Sanon will be making a special appearance by doing a dance performance on a song with Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. A source revealed to DNA, "Kriti's song is extremely desi and raunchy. It's a groovy track that will surely be another chartbuster."

Talking about the song, the actress was quoted as saying by DNA, "It's a very special song and a full-on masala Bollywood track that makes you groove instantly. It's my first work association with Karan and Dharma Productions and I am thrilled about it. I haven't done something like this before — whether it's the song or the way I'll look, so I'm very excited."

The song will see the three actors having fun. Kriti began rehearsals on Tuesday with Aditya while Varun started on Wednesday. The song will be shot over the next three days.

"A lavish set has been erected at Mumbai's Film City by designer Amrita Mahal and Remo D'souza will be choreographing the song that has been composed by Pritam. Manish Malhotra is styling Kriti's look. The duo has had extensive discussions around the costume to ensure that the actress looks smoking hot in the Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios production," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Apparently, the period drama film Kalank is close to Karan Johar because he had been working on the film for years. The amazing star cast is quite an attraction to the fans and the posts by the actors on social media from the sets are stirring up some curiosity. The film will be released in April 2019.