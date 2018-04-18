Varun Dhawan is undoubtedly one of the most sought after actors of Bollywood. The actor, who made his debut with Student Of The Year, has delivered back-to-back blockbusters and has proved his mettle in both commercial and offbeat films.

While Varun's latest outing October is garnering overwhelming response from viewers, he has also signed Remo D'Souza's dance film with Katrina Kaif. While the title of the film has not been revealed, it is the third instalment of Remo's hit franchise ABCD.

And now, the latest buzz is that Varun will be paid a whopping Rs 32 crore for the flick. "Varun has been lapped up for a staggering price for the dance film in which he teams up with Katrina Kaif. He will reportedly be paid Rs 32 cr!," a trade source told DNA.

Katrina, on the other hand, will be paid much less than the actor. Rumor has it that the actress, who is senior to Varun, will take home Rs 7 crore for the film. The report also said that director Remo would allegedly be paid Rs 12 crore.

Reportedly, the dance film will be made in 3D and will be better and bigger than the previous films.

A few months ago, Varun shared the teaser on Twitter with a caption that read: "We Dance to EXPRESS not to IMPRESS. THE #BIGGESTDANCEFILM EVER IN 3D is here, 8th November 2019."

Sharing his excitement to be part of the film, the October actor had said in a statement: "Working with Remo again for India's biggest dance film is huge. I performed once in New York with Katrina and it was electric. She's going to bring her A game so I need to get back into shape. Bhushan is not only a strong producer who has over a period of time built a great marketing and distribution machinery, he also contributes a lot creatively specially in music department," reported PTI.