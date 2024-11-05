India's vision of becoming a global sports powerhouse has taken a step forward with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formally expressing its interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics Games. The IOA sent a Letter of Intent to the Future Host Commission, International Olympic Committee (IOC) on October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in India in 2036. This monumental opportunity could bring substantial benefits, fostering economic growth, social progress, and youth empowerment across the country.

PM Modi has on multiple occasions expressed India's interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics Games. In an interaction with the Paris Olympics athletes on the Independence Day celebrations at his residence in New Delhi, PM Modi asked them to give their inputs for the preparations of hosting the quadrennial extravaganza in 2036. He emphasized the importance of athletes' input in the preparation process, stating, "You all must have observed and experienced many things. We want to document this and share it with the government so that we don't miss out on any small details in the preparation for 2036."

India is among 10 countries which have shown interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. The IOC started discussions with these countries, including India, in November 2022. The 10 countries that have shown initial interest in hosting the 2036 Games include Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey, India, Poland, Egypt, and South Korea. The allotment of hosting rights for the Olympics will be done by the IOC through a detailed host selection process.

The IOC evaluates various factors, including funding strategy, delivery capability, infrastructure, accommodation, alignment with local development plans, socio-economic and geopolitical factors, and public support. While India had previously hosted the inaugural Asian Games in 1951 and again in 1982, it was the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG) that had impact. With participation from 71 nations, the 2010 CWG surpassed the scale and magnitude of the previous two continental events.

However, the journey to host the Olympics is not without its challenges. PT Usha, the first female president of the Indian Olympic Association, faces a vote of no confidence amid allegations of constitutional violations and financial mismanagement. This conflict has prompted the IOC to intervene, cutting off vital funding and threatening India's bid for the 2036 Olympics.

Despite these challenges, India's ambition to host the 2036 Games remains strong. The government is rolling out projects to foster athletes' development, such as the Targeted Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and projects like KIRTI (Khelo India Rising Talent Identification). The central government aims to identify young talent within schools and fund their training as they gain exposure at an international level. India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics is a significant step towards becoming a global sports powerhouse.

However, the journey is fraught with challenges that need to be addressed. The country's success in this endeavour will depend on its ability to overcome these challenges and deliver a world-class sporting event. The nation's ambition, coupled with its strategic planning and commitment to fostering athletic talent, positions it as a strong contender in the global race to host the 2036 Olympics.