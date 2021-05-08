For quite some time there has been a rumour on the internet about Marvel's old web friend Andrew Garfield coming back as Spidey again. Garfield had played the hero in two films of the Spider-Man franchise.

The social media rumours had further suggested that No Way Home would feature three Spider-Men. After months of hearing rumours, Andrew Garfield finally opened up. He won't be wearing the Spidey suit.

"I can't speak for anything else, but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain't got a call," Garfield told Josh Horowitz on an episode of Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it's like people freaking out," said Garfield. "And I'm just like, 'guys, guys, guys' — I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, 'I recommend that you chill.'"

But not everyone is convinced.

Spider-Man has confirmed cast such as Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, who played the same character in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2. Jamie Foxx is also confirmed as Electro, another villain from Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man 2. That's not all. William Spencer who played Garfield's stunt double had been seen on the sets of No Way Home, which he had posted on Instagram but quickly deleted.

"I would've gotten a call by now. That's what I'm saying," said the actor.

In 2014, when Andrew Garfield had appeared in Amazing Spider-Man 2, the film had failed to perform well at the box office. The fall out of Sony had left him to exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Tom Holland made an entrance as the young superhero character in Captain America: Civil War.

But leaving the superhero franchise, proved to be beneficial for Garfield. With that fame, he went on to experiment as an actor and later gained an Oscar nomination for his performance in Hacksaw Ridge.