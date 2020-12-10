Charlie Cox's Daredevil is reportedly going to play an important role in the upcoming Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3, and if this is not an early Christmas gift, then no one knows what will be. This MCU project is getting bigger, and if these reports will be accurate, then the Untitled Spider-Man 3 movie will not be the best Spider-Man movie but will also be the first one in the MCU to finally bring characters from a Netflix original to a feature-length film.

When it was first announced that Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 would have an ensemble cast, no one thought that it would feature characters like Doctor Strange, Electro, Doctor Octopus, Andrew Garfield and (probably) Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker, Kristen Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, and Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

Daredevil in Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3 movie will have Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, who will open up multiverse for Peter Parker, who will be seen struggling after the grand revelation about his identity by Daily Bugle's J. Jonah Jameson. As per multiple sources, Doctor Strange and Tom Holland's Peter Parker are likely going to travel to alternate universes with alternate Spider-Man to resolve the tension and save the world from grave danger.

As per Murphy's Multiverse, Spider-Man 3 will also include Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock from Netflix's Daredevil web show.

The inclusion of characters from the web series is long overdue, and Daredevil fans have been waiting to see Charlie Cox back in action as Netflix canceled Daredevil and other Marvel shows.

As per the latest report, Charlie Cox might play Matt Murdock in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 movie. As per the news, he is most likely going to play the role of Peter Parker's lawyer -- he might need one as he has been wrongly framed for the murder of Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio.

The report further revealed that Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige first considered bringing She-Hulk in the movie as Peter Parker's lawyer but felt "daredevil connection in the comics is stronger."

Marvel is yet to confirm the news of such characters' inclusion in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 movie. Whatever the case would be, the next MCU movie featuring Tom Holland will surely be one of a kind.