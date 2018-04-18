Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan may soon reunite on the big screen with a powerful film that will be directed by critically acclaimed Shonali Bose.

It has been reported that the film-maker has approached Priyanka and Abhishek with the roles of parents to a child with immune deficiency disorder. The yet to be titled film will reportedly be based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who was born with immune deficiency disorder and diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

"Shonali met with Abhishek recently on the sets of Manmarziyan and shared the idea with him. He liked it and she will be giving him the final narration soon. If he comes on board, Priyanka and he will play parents to the young protagonist casting for which is currently underway. Meanwhile, Shonali is working on the script and hopes to start shooting by the year-end," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

If things go well, this will the fourth time that PeeCee and the junior Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space. Earlier, they had worked in three films – Bluffmaster, Drona and Dostana. However, neither of them had played the character of parent before.

Shonali seems to have taken up a powerful project. The story of Aisha is both tragic as well as inspirational. While she had set an example by overcoming the challenges, and coming up with a book titled "My Little Epiphanies" apart from making speeches at various platforms, Aisha had died at the age of just 18.

The movie will reportedly be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Interestingly, Shonali's last directorial venture Margarita with a Straw was also about a teenager suffering from cerebral palsy. The film had featured Kaliki Koechlin, and was highly praised at various national and international platforms.