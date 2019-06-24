After a series of flop films, actor Nithiin (Nithin/Nitin) is set to romance top actresses like Rakul Preet Singh, Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna in his next three projects.

Nithiin, who made his acting debut with director Teja's 2002 film Jayam, has delivered some notable superhit movies like Dil, Ishq and A Aa in his career spanning 17 years. Of late, the career of producer Sudhakar Reddy's son is going through a rough patch with hat-trick failures like LIE, Chal Mohan Ranga and Srinivasa Kalyanam at the box office. He is apparently struggling to bring back his fallen glory.

Nithiin is eyeing young and successful directors and actresses to score a big hit for himself at the box office. In 13 days, the actor has announced three big-ticket projects, which will be directed by Venky Kudumula, Chandrasekhar Yeleti and Venky Atluri. Rashmika Mandanna, Rakul Preet Singh and Keerthy Suresh are playing female leads opposite him in these movies.

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen with Nithiin in Bheeshma. After launching this film on June 11, the actor tweeted a couple of photos and wrote, "BHEESHMA muhurtham done.. shoot starts frm the 20th of this month.. This film wil ENTERTAIN U all #BheeshmaLaunch ⁦@iamRashmika⁩ ⁦@VenkyKudumula⁩ @vamsi84 ⁦@sitharaents."

As he began shooting for Bheeshma from ‏June 20, Nithiin took to his Twitter account to share his joy. He wrote, "Almost after an Year I am back in front of the camera. A new day, new look, a new character. Very Excited to kickstart this new journey... BHEESHMA shoot begins!! ⁦@VenkyKudumula⁩ ⁦@iamRashmika⁩ ⁦@vamsi84⁩ ⁦@SitharaEnts⁩."

Just two days after beginning Bheeshma shoot, Nithiin had the opening ceremony of the Chandrasekhar Yeleti-directed movie, which is yet-to-be titled. Interestingly, the actor will romance two actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier. It is not clear when its shoot begins.

Nithiin tweeted on June 22, "#Nithiin28 muhurtham done.. super excited to work with Yeleti Chandrashekar garu..this film is goin to b Special!! ⁦@Rakulpreet⁩ finallyyy workin together #priyaprakashvarrier plays d other lead,produced by bhavya anand prasad garu n music by ⁦@mmkeeravaani⁩ garu."

The actor took to Twitter this morning again and this time to announce another project titled Rang De, which is directed by Venky Atluri. Nithiin will be seen romancing Keerthy Suresh, who stunned everyone with her amazing performance in blockbuster movie Mahanati, which hit screens May 9, 2018.

Nithiin tweeted on June 24, "#Nithiin29 is titled as RANG DE! Working with the Young n talented dir Venky atluri, costarring ⁦@KeerthyOfficial⁩ n produced by ⁦@vamsi84⁩ ⁦@SitharaEnts⁩ AND cinematography by my ALL TIME FAV D.o.P ⁦@pcsreeram⁩ sir #RangDe #gimmesomelove."

Nithin's back-to-back announcements have come as big surprise for many in the Telugu film industry, who are wondering over why these top actresses preferred to work with a flop hero. However, these heroines obviously have reasons for signing his projects. Either they have got interesting roles in them, or they might have received a hefty amount as remunerations.

Rakul Preet Singh, Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna have huge fanbases and they are among the most sought-after actresses down south. Their presence will surely get more attention for Nithiin's upcoming projects and make their fans watch those films. If the scripts and their roles are good, they are likely to get him back-to-back hits for the struggling actor.