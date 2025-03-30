Janhvi Kapoor seized the moment and slayed with her ramp walk at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. The diva oozed glamour and sass as she walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra. The 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' actress flaunted her curves in a traditional Bandhani bodycon dress with modern silhouettes. While we couldn't get over her style and charisma on the ramp, a section on social media felt she fell short.

Many on reddit and Instagram were quick to comment on how she lacked the grace and confidence of a real model. Some felt Janhvi made the ramp walk too dramatic and some opined that she kept hopping rather than walking.

Reddit reacts

"Look at the background model, then look at Janhvi, then look back at the background model—seriously, what is this (jaldi khatam karo) walk?" the reddit thread asked.

"I was like why is she walk-a-thoning on a ramp," read a comment.

"I seriously feel the model behind her is controlling her laugh," another user commented.

"Nah man this is embarrassing and insulting to the models this is a classic example of how mediocrity is preffered over real talent," a person on reddit opined.

"The thing is; in her mind she thinks she has killed it. She is a diva, everyone is simping, she is so hot. While the reality is," another reddit user dropped a comment.

"I have never seen someone be this bouncy and plastically frozen at the same time," a social media user wrote.

"She managed to make the model behind her seem like Naomi Campbell. That's how bad Jhanvi was. What the hell was this," another social media user dropped a comment.

"Bouncing and hopping," was a comment.

"Janhvi has no screen presence. My eyes went straight to the models," another comment read.

"Did she not come for practice? Looking the odd one out," one more of the comments read.

"She really thought she did something with that expression and haughty walk. Why is she walking like she's going to miss her train?? Girl???", "She had to pee guys Hence the hurry", "Grace left the chat" were some more comments on the video.