Last year, Janhvi Kapoor made a promising debut with Karan Johar's Dhadak, a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, alongside Ishaan Khatter. But even before she set her foot in Bollywood, her attraction towards the glitz and glamour of the industry was quite evident. At several events, we all have seen her accompanying her mother Sridevi and posing for photographs which spoke a thousand words about her aspirations. And now that Janhvi has become a part of the industry, she has been letting go her inhibitions, slowly and steadily.

So when she stepped on the red carpet of the Elle India Beauty Awards 2019, held last night in Mumbai, everyone turned their heads to see how stunning Janhvi looked in a shimmering gown with a bold thigh high slit and a plunging neckline.

Janhvi looked quite composed while posing for photographs but she has definitely gained confidence in a year about how to showcase herself in front of the cameras. However, netizens felt that her outfit was 'too much' revealing and even accused her of undergoing a lip job.

While some said that Janhvi was trying to copy Kylie Jenner, some expressed their concern about the actress using lip fillers at such a young age. However, there were many who appreciated her bold look and praised her for channeling her inner seductress at the red carpet.

Take a look.