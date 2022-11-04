Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly the fashionista Bollywood has its eyes on. From desi wear to sensuous couture, the Kapoor girl knows how to rock any outfit. However, Janhvi's bold and iconic choices often fail to impress netizens. And something similar happened when the diva was spotted in a blue dress during the recent promotions of her film.

Trolls attack

The Dhadak actress' blue, safety pin dress failed to make the right kind of buzz. When Janhvi posed for the paps and turned, the dress gave away more than intended. And now, netizens have a field day trolling the actress. "What is she trying to show?" asked one user. "Himmat kahan se aati hai? (Where do you get the courage from?)," asked another.

"Urfi inspired dress," commented a netizen. "Urfi and Nora combined," commented another netizen. "Safety pins doing the best job," a social media user wrote. "This looks so cheap and downmarket," commented another social media user. However, there were many who liked and praised Janhvi's all blue look as well.

When Janhvi spoke about her fashion sense

Janhvi's dressing was once even questioned by Katrina Kaif who said she was worried about the young starlet's tiny shorts at the gym. Talking about her style evolution, Janhvi said on Koffee with Karan, "There was one year in my life where I wore nothing but oversized tracksuits and salwar kameez. It was just my energy at that time. I like how I look. I like shiny clothes. Life is too short. I just want to have fun and I just want to be myself whatever that means, I don't even know."