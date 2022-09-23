Legend actress Sri Devi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is acing the fashion game and how! From Indian couture to western outfits, the Kapoor girl makes a style statement every time she steps out. And her latest photoshoot is a proof of that.

Janhvi recently shot for a photoshoot in a bright orange mini dress and left us all in a Kesariya mood.

The whopping cost

With bright lips and chic ponytail, the Good Luck Jerry actress oozed oomph and glamour. The dress, reportedly from Alex Perry comes at a whopping cost of $1,300 rounded to Rs. 1,04,989 lakh. Janhvi looked like a ball of fire in this beautiful creation. And while we loved Janhvi 'Vitamic C ya look', trolls had a different opinion.

Trolls get active again

"Porn star" wrote one user. "Bimbo," said another. "What's with all this," commented a netizen. "Now i have reason for hate after zooming her 7th pic," wrote one more netizen. "What's with this sudden skin show," commented a social media user. "Too much of flaunting," commented another.

However, there were many celebs who were left impressed by her look. Masaba Gupta, Maheep Kapoor and many other celebs dropped fire and hot emojis on Janhvi's picture. It was on Koffee with Karan that Karan Johar pointed out how Janhvi had come into her own being and emerged as this sex symbol.

Janhvi's reaction on being called a sex symbol

Talking about the same, the Kapoor girl said, "There was one year in my life where I wore nothing but oversized tracksuits and salwar kameez. It was just my energy at that time. I like how I look. I like shiny clothes. Life is too short. I just want to have fun and I just want to be myself whatever that means, I don't even know," she had said.