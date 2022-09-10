Janhvi Kapoor has cemented her place in the industry. The Kapoor girl has shown her acting prowess with films like – Dhadak, Good Luck Jerry, Roohi and Gunjan Saxena. The diva also has some of the biggest projects in her kitty. And with all that professional highs, Janhvi Kapoor's fanbase has soared high too.

Apart from her films and roles, another thing Janhvi Kapoor seems to be acing at is her social media game. The actress has ticked all the right boxes when it comes to her social media posts. From engagement, entertainment, humour to sass; the diva's Instagram is on fire! From desi to glam, the Kapoor girl knows how to slay any look.

But, when it comes to her hot-shot bikini pictures, there is no one that can even come near this competition. Let's take a look at her some of her hottest bikini pictures.

Janhvi on Koffee with Karan

Janhvi Kapoor recently made her second appearance on Koffee with Karan along with Sara Ali Khan. The two contemporaries have left the people of the nation bewildered with their friendship. At a time when leading actresses refuse to share the same stage, the two who are often pitted against one another, bring the house down with their enviable bond.

Janhvi's take on the pandemic

Talking about the pandemic and the effect it had on her, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she was quite restless towards the beginning of it. But, later, she was glad to have found the time to spend with the family. Janhvi revealed that it was the time that brought the whole family together.

Kapoor girl's kitty

Janhvi has her kitty full with some of the talked about projects. She will be soon with Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi. Apart from this, Janhvi would be seen with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. Dostana 2, Bhediya and Mili are some of the other projects which might be announced soon.