Jhanvi Kapoor's sartorial choices are the latest talk of the town in Bollywood. A true blue gen-Z star, the Kapoor scion is often seen in hot shorts and crop tops. A quick look at her Instagram page gives a glimpse of her love for metallic mesh dresses and obsession with the colour red. Remember the body-hugging mirror gown at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash? The paparazzi's favourite star is also social media savvy with 15.6 million followers on Instagram.

Ever since she walked the red carpet at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2022 in a dazzling shimmer bodysuit, the actress has been dubbed the 'Kim Kardashian of East.' Well, the sleek ponytail, shimmery eyes and muted lips do resemble the Kardashian queen. Looks like there is a Kardashian fan in Jhanvi. Walking in a floor-length Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble, she also grabbed the Popular Choice Award for the Most Loved Millennial. However, not everyone seems to be approving her fashion style. Comments ranging from 'body shaming' to 'wannabe Kim' to 'cheaper version of Kim' started pouring in.

Add #JanhviKapoor to the list of actresses who bought their whole face. First Katrina Kaif and now Janhvi Kapoor. She’s looking like a Bratz doll and Kim Kardashian. Nothing original about her ? ??#SaraAliKhan #ananyapanday #katrinakaif #aliabhatt pic.twitter.com/RHrpt2rGft — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) March 31, 2022

And, when Jhanvi stepped out for dinner with friends in a blue backless jumpsuit last evening, netizens lost it completely. She was papped alongside friends Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor.

On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The Dhadak actress will also star in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 with Lakshya, Mili with Sunny Kaushal (remake of Malayalam movie Helen), and Sidharth Sen Gupta's Good Luck Jerry. There are also reports that she will star alongside Vijay Devarakonda's Puri Jagannadh-directorial Jana Gana Mana and Karan Johar's film with Akhil Akkineni. However, an official confirmation is awaited.