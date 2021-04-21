Slowly but steadily Janhvi Kapoor has been making a place for herself in the industry. The young actress and Sridevi's daughter, has proved her acting mettle with films like Gunjan Saxena and Roohi. And with many big budget projects lined up in her kitty, the actress has no time to look back. However, amid all the busy schedule and appointments, the diva takes out time for some leisure as well.

Janhvi Kapoor's holiday pictures have a separate life of their own. From posing by the poolside to taking the dip in wide ocean, Janhvi surely knows how to holiday in style. And when it comes to her sensuous beachwear and bikini, there's hardly any competition. Let's take a look at the times little Miss Kapoor raised temperature in sexy beachwear and bikinis.

Janhvi's take on competition

On work front, Janhvi would soon be seen in Rooh-Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao, Good Luck Jerry, and Dostana 2. Despite being pitted against her contemporaries, Janhvi feels competition is good for her.

"I focus on my work and do what I love to the best of my abilities. I am looking for opportunities where I can be the best. Competition means different to different people. It may not be necessarily box office numbers. If you know, you know, maybe it's an award or the feeling that you are loved by audiences. When you have that, you just know. When they own you, like they owned my mom (late actor Sridevi), you feel you belong to them," Kapoor recently told a publication.