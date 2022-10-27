Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's Koffee with Karan episode triggered many reactions. Many accused Karan Johar of being partial towards Janhvi Kapoor and ignoring and undermining Sara Ali Khan. While KJo has explained his side of the story, now, the Dhadak actress has also thrown light at what went down back then.

Why was Karan trying to overcompensate?

Janhvi revealed that Karan was just trying to overcompensate. In the last episode of the show, the Dharma honcho had revealed that there was some technical goof-up on the show due to which the rapid fire round showed Janhvi as the winner. And while Janhvi celebrated, it was later revealed that not her but Sara had won the round.

Since that was embarrassing for the Kapoor girl, KJo was then just trying to be supergood and super nice to Sridevi's daughter. And he revealed that many misconstrued it as him giving preferential treatment to the Dostana actress.

Janhvi's take on the controversy

"God. You know, it's not that deep. I love Karan, Karan loves me. I love Sara, Sara loves me. Karan loves Sara. It's all good. But if it gave people a kick to assume that there was some partiality, then that's on them. There honestly wasn't any of that. Karan was overcompensating. I think he clarified also," Sara said in an interview.

"You know how it is, when you're genuinely close to people, you don't try to put on a facade. How are you with your friends? Don't you pull their leg? There's always been a freeness with which the three of us interact with each other, and Karan's too much of a well-wisher to everyone in his life to..." the Kapoor girl further said.