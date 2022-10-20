Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting Mili. The film's teaser and trailer have already created waves on social media and netizens are eagerly waiting for this one to release. Janhvi recently shared pictures from her latest photoshoot. The Good Luck Jerry actress' bold and beautiful black dress left many gasping for breath.

Janhvi Kapoor's photoshoot

Amid all this, some netizens have found a "love bite" on Janhvi Kapoor's upper arm. Janhvi shared pictures and videos from the photoshoot in a dress worth Rs 7 k. And soon, netizens flocked her comment box with questions on that alleged hickey. "Is that a hickey?" asked one user. "Armpit mein hickey? (Hickey in armpit)" questioned another. "Is that a love bite," asked a netizen. "Is that a love bite on your arm?" asked another netizen.

Janhvi's love life

Janhvi Kapoor's love life has always been under the radar. While she was rumoured to be dating Ishaan Khatter during her debut – Dhadak, the two called it off soon after. She was then linked up with Vijay Deverakonda and Kartik Aaryan too.

"Intimacy has become so accessible that its very convenient to get it whenever they want it and that also makes people too scared to commit to it. They are too intimidated by intimacy and they also get access to it at their convenience which keeps them away from making a real connection with anyone," the Gunjan Saxena actress said in an interaction.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film - Mili - also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, the thriller will release on November 4, 2022.