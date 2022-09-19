Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping white bodycon mini dress is the latest talk of the town. The actress shares a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle where she was seen slipped into the neck plunging sating dress to up the oomph factor. Be it a bikini or the six-yard magic or the red carpet, the Starkid always aces the sartorial fashion.

A true blue gen-Z star, the Kapoor scion is often seen in hot shorts and crop tops. A quick look at her Instagram page gives a glimpse of her love for metallic mesh dresses and obsession with the colour red.

The subtle glamourous look with minimal makeup and the messy bun has left netizens in a rage.

Well, this the not the first time the Kargil actress is slaying it online. She recently posted a series of images in a stunning white sequin saree matching it with a subtle bralette. Keeping the makeup minimal and subtle, she captioned the post, "icy-spicy."

She then raised the bar with a strap-free corseted blue jumpsuit with sheet detailing and a sweetheart neckline. Netizines immediately started to compare her with Kim Kardashian.

And this thigh high slit, black bold gown needs no description.

Flaunting her hourglass bodyshape, the actress looked gorgeous gorgeous in thIs backless black shimmer dress.

On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The Dhadak actress will also star in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 with Lakshya, Mili with Sunny Kaushal (remake of Malayalam movie Helen), and Sidharth Sen Gupta's Good Luck Jerry.