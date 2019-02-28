Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for Bharat along with Katrina Kaif, hasn't interacted with the media in a long time and seems to be maintaining a distance.

Recently, Salman had opted out of an event where he was to promote a product. The actor was supposed to attend an event where New York-based designer David was all set to launch a new backpack brand in Mumbai. However, Salman chose to opt out of the event at the last minute without any particular reason, as per a report in Zoom.

Hard Kaur attended the event and made sure that the audience had a good time. A few models were roped in at the last moment to showcase the backpack.

And this was not the only incident. At the trailer launch of Salman's own production – Notebook, he had refused to take any questions from the media. In fact, the event was not a media interaction event at all.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy with the shoot of Bharat starring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Katrina Kaif. Recently, it was announced that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan - who worked together in the iconic Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam are planning to reunite again.

While there was no official confirmation on the casting of the film's leading lady opposite Salman, the industry grapevine suggests that Bhansali is reportedly making efforts to approach and convince Aishwarya to come on board and recreate their 19 years of magic on the big screen.

Priyanka Chopra too had revealed that she was in talks with Bhansali for a project, which leaves us wondering whether Priyanka would also be a part of the same project.