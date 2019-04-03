Power star Pawan Kalyan has not brought even a single star to campaign for Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. It has become topic of debate in the state.

The celebs from the film industry are one of the biggest attractions of election campaigns and their presence is said to be a crowd puller for political parties. Hence, most of the political parties vie their hands to bring the most popular star on board to campaign for them during elections in India.

Andhra Padesh is now witnessing a triangular battle among Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress Party (YCP) and Jana Sena Party in the impending Assembly elections. All the three parties have adapted innovative methods of campaigning and one among them is age-old traditon of bring star campaigners.

The YCP has an upper hand with Jagan Mohan Reddy bringing over 15 star campaigners on board. The rulling TDP also has some celebs. But the JSP has utterly fallen back in this direction and many in the film industry are wondering over why Pawan Kalyan being No 1 Tollywood actor, is not willing to opt for some.

The JSP has been a one man show and Pawan Kalyan is bearing the whole brunt of electioneering on his shoulders. He has good capacity of crowd pulling, but he can not cover the campaigning for all the candidates of his party in a short time. Bringing in some stars would boost the morale of his party workers.

Pawan Kalyan hails from the mega family, which boasts of 10 popular celebs, but all of them have distanced themselves from the party activities. His brother Nagababu joined the JSP and is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Narasapuram. He revealed that along with the power star, he had gone to invite his brother Chiranjeevi, but he declined to compaign for the party.

Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Varun Tej, the popular stars from the mega family, are all eager to campaign for their uncle, but Pawan Kalyan has not invited them. Several young actors including Nithin, who have made their career in the industry with his support, are also excited to return his favour, by campaigning for the JSP. But the actor has stayed away from taking their support.

Pawan Kalyan is not able to address rallies in all the constituencies. He is said to be limiting his campaigning to some candidates, who have fare chances of winning the elections. Hence, there is a growing demand for star campaigners in the party and the workers are said to be requesting bring in some celebs, whose presence might help them to attract more voters.

But sources from the JSP claim that Pawan Kalyan, who is a shy guy, does not have a habit of requesting or inviting anybody. Though many celebs are interested to campaign for him, they can not start campaigning without an invitation. Some party leaders are apparently urging Nagababu to take initiative and bring in some star campaigners. With a week away from the polls, it should be seen whether he would make an effort.