Akkineni Nagarjuna, Ali, Jayasudha, Sumanth, Manchu Vishnu, Mohan Babu and some other Tollywood celebs are extending support to Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP in the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is the son of late Congress leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who was a two-time Chief Minister of the united Andhra Pradesh, serving from 2004 to 2009. But six months after his father's death, he had a fallout with the Congress party's central leadership over his odarpu yatra (condolence tour). He floated his new political outfit - Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in March 2011.

Jagan Mohan Reddy tried really hard to bring YSRCP to power in the 2014 assembly elections, but his party was able to win 67 of 175 seats and ended being opposition. He has kept his efforts continued and has toured the state to create awareness about the failure of Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) government in the state.

The pre-poll results show that Jagan Mohan Reddy's growing popularity coupled with TDP's anti-incumbency would bring the YSRCP to power in the state in impending assembly elections 2019. But Jagan does not seem to be stop there, as he has upped his ante and brought some star campaigners to his show. He is making moves to use movie actors to his political advantage.

With the help of his party men, Jagan Mohan Reddy approached several popular Telugu actors, who visited his Lotus Pond residence. Some of them are ready to contest elections, while others agreed to be campaigners. Here are the details of star contestants and campaigners of YSRCP

Akkineni Nagarjuna is said to be get YSRCP's Guntur ticket for Venkateshwara Rao, who has been running Annapurna Studios for over 20 years. He will reportedly campaigned for the party in this constituency. His nephew Sumanth has also extended his support to the party, which is likely to use him for campaigning in some constituencies.

After joining YSRCP, Ali spoke to media and confirmed that he will contest the elections. The comedy actor said, "I will not contest the polls. I will work for the party and campaign in the upcoming elections. People in Andhra Pradesh want Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister."

Jayasudha was elected to the Assembly for Congress from Secunderabad in 2009. Later, she joined TDP in 2016, but was not an active participant in TDP. Now, she has gone on to join YSRCP along with her son Nihar Kapoor. She expressed happiness on coming back into active politics. She said that she has no interest in contesting elections at present, but would act as per the orders of the party leadership.

It is known that Manchu Vishnu is married Viranica Reddy, niece of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The Manchus have extended their support to YSRCP. His father Mohan Babu, who is very close to Jagan Mohan Reddy, is said to be hopeful that someone from his family gets a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Comedian Prudhvi joined the YSRCP and acquired a key position as state secretary of the party. He has announced that he would campaign for the party and work hard to bring the party to the power. But it is not clear on whether Jagan will ask him to contest election or not.

Tollywood actor Bhanu Chander joined the YSRCP and expressed solidarity with Jagan Mohan Reddy on the last day of his Padayatra. He is most likely to be a star campaigner and his candidature is yet to be confirmed.

Roja joined TDP in 1999 and was the president of the Telugu Mahila wing of the Party. She quit TDP and joined YSR Congress party. In 2014 general elections, she won as an MLA from Nagari assembly constituency. It is reported that she would contest elections from same constituency.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is on a mass contact programme, Praja Sankalpa Yatra has been receiving support from all sections of people including cinema celebrities. The latest among them is ace cinematographer of Tollywood, Chota K Naidu.

Cinematographer Chota K Naidu met Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Padayatra at Someshwaram in Mandapet constituency in June 2018. He pledged his full support to the YSRCP President and said the restoration of Rajanna Rajyam would be possible only when Jagan becomes the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Actor Posani Krishna Murali met YSR Congress party president in May 2018 and extended his support to his party. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely use him and Chota as for campaigning during the assemble elections.

Director Vijay Chander has already joined YSRCP and he is the President of Andhra Pradesh Election Campaign Committee of the party. He will campaign for the party, but it is not clear on whether contest election.