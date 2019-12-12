Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their little baby girl into the world two days ago. But the congratulatory messages and wishes for the couple are nowhere close to ending. The couple, happy beyond bounds, feels God has answered their prayers as they always wanted a baby girl.

Kapil took to Twitter to break the news to the world on December 10 and the internet went into a tizzy. Kapil wrote, "Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di" and congratulatory messages soon started pouring in.

Talking to Indian Express, Kapil had later said, "I feel blessed and happy to have a little princess in my life. Both Ginni and the baby are doing well. This is the best day of my life, and I can't wait to spend more time with my little doll."

Scared of holding daughter

Talking to Bombay Times, Kapil shared that he is scared of holding his new-born daughter. He said, "I am ecstatic. I haven't slept in two days. I am suffering from a bad cold and cough. So, I am not even sure whether I can hold my baby. The feeling is beyond words. Ginni and I always wanted a girl and we are happy that we've been blessed with one. We can't thank God enough for our beautiful angel."

Kapil turns more professional after daughter's birth

While Kapil had been shooting for episodes in advance so he could spend maximum time with his wife and the newborn baby, two more episodes were scheduled to be shot before the tiny Sharma's birth.

In a dilemma, when the makers reached out to Kapil, the ace comedian and thorough professional assured them that he would shoot for the episodes as planned earlier. Kapil would be shooting for an episode with Deepika Padukone and the team of Chhapaak on Wednesday and with Kareena Kapoor and the team of Good Newwz on Thursday.

Post the shooting of the two episodes, Kapil would go on a break till New Year to be with his wife and the new addition to his family.

Congratulatory messages

Congratulating Kapil, Guru Randhawa wrote, "Congrats my paji. I'm officially a Chacha now"

Kapil Sharma's co-actor on their show, Kiku Sharda wrote, "Congratulations brother ,,,,, so so happy for you , welcome to the little bundle of joy ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Raj Nayak wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations @KapilSharmaK9 ! So happy for you. Love and happiness to the whole family !