The good news is finally here! After months and months of waiting, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby girl on December 10. Kapil broke the news of the arrival of his little bundle of joy on Twitter.

While sharing the news, Kapil wrote, "Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all ❤️ jai mata di"(sic). Ever since Kapil has shared the news, there is no limit to the joy and excitement among his fans and followers. Bollywood and television celebrities have poured in their best wishes for the couple ever since Kapil's announcement on social media.

Dia Mirza wrote, "Congratulations Kapil! Love and blessings for your baby girl "

Bhuvan Bam congratulated Kapil and said, "Bhaiya! Congratulations! ♥️"

Guru Randhawa wrote, "Congrats my paji. I'm officially a Chacha now"

De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Congratulationssssssss!!!! god bless the baby girl with all the happiness ❤️"

Saina Nehwal wrote, "Congratulations "

Kapil Sharma's co-actor on their show, Kiku Sharda wrote, "Congratulations brother ,,,,, so so happy for you , welcome to the little bundle of joy ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Well-known British-Indian playback singer and writer, Sukhshinder Shinda wrote, "Bahut bahut Mubarakan mere veer waheguru hamesha Kush rakhe Sari family nu "

Raj Nayak wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations @KapilSharmaK9 ! So happy for you. Love and happiness to the whole family !

Kapil's preparation for parenthood

In a Pinkvilla interview, Kapil Sharma had opened up about parenthood and had said, "Frankly speaking, what will I prepare for? I have no idea about this experience but my entire family is very excited. We are waiting for the new member in the family, be it a baby boy and girl. In terms of preparations, Ginni and I are purchasing a few things and keeping it exciting. We right now don't know if we are purchasing for the boy or girl, hence we are purchasing general things like a pram etc."