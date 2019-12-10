Ace comedian Kapil Sharma finally makes the big announcement. Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath became parents to a baby girl. It's a moment of joy and happiness for the couple as they welcome a new entrant in the Sharma family. Kapil Sharma went onto his twitter handle to reveal the news. He has also asked for blessings and loads of love from his fans and well-wishers.

Blessed to have a baby girl ? need ur blessings ? love u all ❤️ jai mata di ? — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

As we all know Kapil's wife Ginni was pregnant for a while and was expecting in the first half of December. The comedian had been taking out time to spend with wife Ginni during her pregnancy and also to take her utmost care.

We congratulate the couple and wish good health for Ginni Chatrath and the little one.