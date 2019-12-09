There's no doubt that The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining the viewers with its funny gags and humour but this week, the comedy show has been thrown out of the TRP chart. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan has jumped to higher position and a new show has secured the numero uno position.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka seems to have managed to strike the right chord with the audience and has grabbed the top spot in the TRP chart. Last week, the show was on the fourth position.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai too witnessed upscale in its TRP rating and has jumped to the second position from last week's third position.

Kundali Bhagya, which was on the number one position last week, has slipped down to the third position whereas Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has climbed two positions up the TRP ladder and secured the fourth position. Last week, the show was on sixth position.

Choti Sardarrni too has failed to impress the audience and has slipped down to fifth position. Last week, the show was on second position.

Kumkum Bhagya has also witnessed decline in its TRP rating and now taken the sixth position. Last week, the show was on fifth position.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which is a spin-off of popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, seems to have grabbed the attention of the viewers. It has shown massive growth in its TRP rating and has jumped up to seventh position from last week's tenth position.

With ongoing controversies and series of arguments inside the house, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 has acted like a TRP magnet gaining more viewership on Indian television. The show is back in the TRP race and has taken the eighth spot.

Singing reality show Indian Idol 11 has slipped down to ninth position from eighth and a new entrant, Dance Plus, has secured the tenth spot.

Unfortunately, The Kapil Sharma Show has failed to find a place in the top 10 shows in the TRP chart.