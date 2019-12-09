The Kapil Sharma Show is the place where Bollywood celebrities shed their inhibitions and reveal interesting details about their personal lives. Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is known for churning out secrets from his guests by asking them quirky questions which never fail to tickle the funny bone and even prompting them to spill out some of untold secrets about them.

So when Kriti Sanon along with her Panipat co-star Sanjay Dutt and film director Ashutosh Gowariker visited the show for promoting their film, Kriti went on reveal what she likes doing the most while she is in the bathroom.

As we all know that Kapil Sharma has begun a segment wherein he confirms rumours about his celebrity guests. Kapil asked Kriti, "Is it true that you like to use your phone in your bathroom because of which you end up spending a lot of time inside?"

To this, Kriti confirmed the rumour and said, "Yes, it is true that I like to use phone while I'm in the bathroom. And I send replies to important messages that I receive and even do a lot of stuff during that time."

Her reply cracked everyone up in the audience and it wouldn't be wrong to say that just like Kriti, most of us end up spending a lot of time inside the bathroom while looking at our phones.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show has been kicked out from the TRP chart of top 10 shows. Last week, the show had jumped from ninth position to seventh position in the list.