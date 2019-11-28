https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/726462/top-10-hot-actresses-hollywood.jpg IBTimes IN

Kriti Sanon is gearing up for Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama The Third Battle of Panipat. Ever since the trailer of the magnum opus has released Kriti Sanon has been receiving messages by fans and well-wishers for her look and accent.

During the media interactions held in Mumbai for the promotion of the film Kriti spoke in length about her role as Paravati Bai, her favourite film by the director that she would like to be part of and also spoke shared her concerns stating her constant comparisons with Priyanka Chopra for her role as Kashi Bai in Bajirao Mastani

When asked what are her favourite films made by Ashutosh Gowariker, Kriti said, "I loved Jodhaa Akbar, I like Jodhaa's character as she is very strong in the film. She has a voice and is very strong-headed." Adding further she spoke about the favourite scene from the film, "One of my favourite scenes is the sword-fighting scene featuring Akbar Hrithik Roshan and Jodhaa Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it's so beautifully shot. I want to do a scene like that one."

On her comparison with Priyanka Chopra's role in Bajirao Mastani

I was expecting comparisons when I signed the film Panipat. The setting is similar because the Peshwas lived in Shaniwar Wada, and they dressed in a certain way. But the characters are different. I hope the audience doesn't jump to conclusions by watching only the trailer. Infact, I and Priyanka met at a party recently and we were trying to figure the exact relation between Kashi Bai and Parvati Bai.

Soon after they met Kriti posted a pic on her Instagram profile wrote: "When Parvati Bai met Kashi Bai. It's always so lovely meeting you PC! Big hug." The actor essays the role of a Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau's wife Parvati Bai.

On her role as Parvati Bai

Ashu sir is someone who cannot see his women weak. He has this thing. I think it comes from the fact that he has a very strong woman with him, that is his wife Sunita. I am so glad because even though his films are period, his characters are very contemporary. He has made Parvati Bai as someone who fights, who can protect her women and her people if the need be. To get more into the depth of the character I tried googling Parvati Bai there is nothing on the Internet about her except where she was born, she travelled with them and how she died. My history book was Ashu sir.

Panipat was fought between the Maratha forces under the leadership of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (played by Arjun Kapoor in the film) and Ahmad Shah Abdali (played by Sanjay Dutt), who lead the invading Afghan forces. The film is slated to release on December 6 this year.