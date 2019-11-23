After Katrina Kaif replaced Priyanka Chopra in Bharat, Salman Khan didn't leave any chance to diss the Desi Girl in every way possible in almost his every interview before the film release. Even Katrina was being questioned about her feeling of being the second choice after Priyanka but she didn't let herself sink into negative thoughts. There were also talks about Katrina and Priyanka getting into an ego battle. So when the two divas came under one roof for celebrity manager Rohini Iyer's birthday bash in Mumbai, the rare sight certainly grabbed many eyeballs.

On Friday, Katrina and Priyanka marked their presence at the birthday bash which was saw other celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Ekta Kapoor and Tahira Kashyap as well.

While the Bollywood stars were having lots of fun at the party, Katrina and Priyanka came together to pose for a selfie proving that there's no bad blood between the two divas. It was certainly a treat to the eyes and even their fans couldn't stop gushing about them. While Katrina looked like a Goddess in a short black dress, Priyanka stunned in yellow top and pants.

Katrina and Priyanka even clicked a selfie with Salman's sister Arpita Khan who is expecting her second child with husband Aayush Sharma.

Take a look.

After Priyanka had left Bharat, Salman was quite heartbroken to see his lead heroine quitting the film to get married to Nick Jonas. Katrina came to Salman's rescue and filled in the shoes of Priyanka for the role of Kumud in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

When Katrina was asked about replacing Priyanka in Bharat, she had said that she finds the question of her being the second choice was irrelevant. She had further told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "I am unaware of who was selected before me for Bharat. Ali Abbas had spoken to me regarding the script and role of Bharat when I was shooting Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan."

She added, "Everyone has a different perspective of looking at things. I cannot be in every Salman Khan film. If Priyanka was chosen for this role then she had her own reasons for not doing it. Doing Bharat was written in my destiny and I am happy it came to me. When I read the script I simply loved it and I think this is the best role of mine so far. The question of being the first or second choice doesn't seem to be relevant to me at all. It's also not about anyone's ego."