Katrina Kaif has come a long way in the industry despite getting written off in the beginning of her career. The diva is now one of the most desirable actresses in Bollywood and is known for her fitness and maintaining a toned body. There are many people, especially girls, out there who want to achieve a fit body like Katrina's and those washboard abs that leave everyone jaw-dropped. And the starlet has finally revealed the secret to her envious figure.

If you are following Katrina Kaif on Instagram, you will often across pictures of her sweating it out in the gym by undergoing intense workout sessions. Her workout regime is so inspiring that even Alia Bhatt gets cues from her to achieve that flawless body.

So just letting those chickens out of their coop, Katrina told GQ in an interview, "I love training. Without it, I'm not the best that I can be. I try to work out six days a week, for at least 45 minutes. I enjoy taking care of my body."

Many would find it difficult to follow Katrina's extreme workout regime owing to their busy office schedule but even then people would be able to cut down their belly fat and get that flat stomach like Katrina's if you cut down these things from your daily meals.

And if you ask Katrina about the secret to her flat belly, she would say, "My staple rule, which I follow 95% of the time, is no gluten, no refined sugars, no dairy." When she was asked if she includes carbs in her diet, she replied, "Carbs are fine – nothing wrong with them!"

