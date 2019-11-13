Recently, there were reports that a relationship was brewing between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The two have been spending a lot of time together and making public appearances at several events which sparked speculations about them seeing each other. And yet again, Katrina and Vicky were spotted on a dinner date last night at Hemant Oberoi Restaurant in Mumbai.

While Vicky went out in a casual full-sleeves shirt, jeans and shoes, Katrina wore a short floral dress which she paired it with casual shoes. Post dinner, the two posed for a picture with the owner of the restaurant. And needless to say, the duo must have had a great time together.

Though Katrina and Vicky aren't formally dating but it is being said that the two are definitely interested in each other. A source close to both the actors had earlier said that the two are in a developing relationship. Vicky is totally smitten by Katrina's beauty and never leaves a chance to gush about her to his friends.

"They are not seeing each other formally, but they are definitely interested in each other's company. From what we gather, they do find the time to catch up on the phone. I'd say this is a developing relationship. Let's give them time and space, shall we?" a source was quoted as saying by The Asian Age.

Katrina and Vicky attending a mutual friend's Diwali bash had added fuel to the rumours of their romantic relationship. A video had gone viral on the internet showing Katrina and Vicky coming out of the venue together. However, they went in separate cars.

When Katrina was earlier asked about the rumours of her dating Vicky floating in the industry, the starlet had said, "that is the nature of being an actor, you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be truthful, some days not truthful.

It would be interesting to see if Katrina and Vicky would come out and make their relationship official if the rumours turn out to be true.