Katrina Kaif is one stunner who never ceases to impress us with her looks. And her latest pictures for Vogue India are no different. The actress did a photoshoot for the magazine, and the outcome is simply sizzling.

The sultry diva is seen flaunting her curves in a way that would make anyone go weak on the knees. She has shared the photos on social media for her fans to witness her beauty. There is a video too of the photoshoot.

One of the most successful B-Town divas

Katrina may not be the best in the industry when it comes to acting, but she has successfully remained one of the top Bollywood actresses for many years now. She has worked with the biggest superstars of the industry including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, among others.

After sharing the screen space with Salman in Bharat, she will next be seen alongside Akshay again in Sooryavanshi. Their onscreen chemistry has always been loved, and fans are eager to see them together again after a long time.

Meanwhile, see Katrina's latest hot pictures from Vogue photoshoot below: