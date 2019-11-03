Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been claiming to be just friends, but rumours of them being in a relationship refuse to die down. Latest reports suggest the two are not dating each other yet, but are in a "developing" relationship.

It has been reported that although Katrina and the URI actor are not officially in a relationship, they love spending time with each other or talking over the phone. It appears that they are just taking their own sweet time before making any commitment.

Let's give them some time!

"They are not seeing each other formally, but they are definitely interested in each other's company. From what we gather, they do find the time to catch up on the phone. I'd say this is a developing relationship. Let's give them time and space, shall we?" The Asian Age quoted a source as saying. The report further stated that Vicky is in awe with Katrina's beauty, and often talks about her with his friends.

The buzz around the two stars seeing each other fuelled up again after Vicky and his rumoured girlfriend were spotted together at a Diwali bash. They left the venue at the same time as well, but in different cars.

Earlier, Katrina had reacted to this rumour by saying that such speculations do not bother her anymore, and she is more focussed on her work.

Katrina's reaction to the rumour