Rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating each other have been making headlines for a long time, and now a video has come up that has further fuelled up the same buzz.
The video shows Katrina and Vicky coming out of a Diwali party almost together. Although the two left the venue in their respective cars, the fact that they were together in the same party gave gossip mongers enough juice to fuel up the rumour again.
The rumoured couple were dressed in traditional attire. While Vicky was seen wearing kurta-pyjama, the actress sported a gorgeous ghagra-choli.
Rumours of Vicky being in a relationship with Katrina had started soon after his break-up with Harleen Sethi. It was even rumoured that the actor left his previous girlfriend for Katrina. However, both the stars have always denied the rumour.
It doesn't even matter. These rumours are part and parcel of our life. Now I have that maturity to understand all that matters is the work that you do. That's what will make you sustain, that's what the audience loves you for or judge you on. All the rest just comes and goes as these are part of the job. We chose to come into the spotlight. There are a lot of people who hate to come into the spotlight. But that is the nature of being an actor, you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be truthful, some days not truthful, Katrina had told an entertainment portal on the buzz.