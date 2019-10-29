Rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating each other have been making headlines for a long time, and now a video has come up that has further fuelled up the same buzz.

The video shows Katrina and Vicky coming out of a Diwali party almost together. Although the two left the venue in their respective cars, the fact that they were together in the same party gave gossip mongers enough juice to fuel up the rumour again.

The rumoured couple were dressed in traditional attire. While Vicky was seen wearing kurta-pyjama, the actress sported a gorgeous ghagra-choli.

Rumours of Vicky being in a relationship with Katrina had started soon after his break-up with Harleen Sethi. It was even rumoured that the actor left his previous girlfriend for Katrina. However, both the stars have always denied the rumour.