Remember how Priyanka Chopra's shimmery avatar with an exaggerated hairdo at MET Gala had opened gates for hilarious memes which had taken the social media by storm. By now, most of the people might have forgotten about Priyanka's 'Shock Laga' moment, but Kapil Sharma is still tripping on her MET Gala look.

In an 'Undekha Tadka' clip of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil showed a few blurryface pictures to the Bala actors Ayushmaan Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam and asked them to identify the celebrities by their hairdo.

While the trio was having an easy time guessing the celebrities, Kapil couldn't stop himself from taking a dig at Priyanka's MET Gala look the moment Ayushmann, Bhumi and Yami identified and shouted her name.

Kapil acted surprised and asked, "ye Priyanka hai (Is this Priyanka Chopra)?" and continued poking fun at her overall look saying, "ye Priyanka ne aankhon me lipstick kyun lagayi hui hai (Why Priyanka has applied lipstick on her eyes)?"

Both Bhumi and Yami told Kapil that Priyanka has applied white kohl eyeliner while holding on their laughter. Archana Puran Singh too mocked Kapil saying that it's called high fashion and he won't understand. To which, Kapil replied, "Aisa fashion karke biwi aaye raat ko to banda darr hi jaye (If anyone's wife comes home with such fashion, she might scare the hell out of her husband)."

And of course, it was a light-hearted joke on Priyanka, who Ayushmann, Bhumi and Yami called the Global Icon and even Kapil expressed his love and admiration towards the Desi Girl.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma Show has slipped down to the tenth spot with 4833 impressions thanks to Bigg Boss 13. The show was at the ninth spot last week.