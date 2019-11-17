One doesn't need to explain why Navjot Singh Sidhu was asked to leave The Kapil Sharma Show midway. After his ouster, Archana Puran Singh had taken his place and had been enjoying her time as the co-host ever since. Kapil Sharma and his co-stars can always be seen warning Archana about Sidhu's return to the show but do you know why the latter hasn't come back till date? Kapil recently answered this mysterious question in his own inimitable way.

On the Saturday's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the cast of Pagalpanti including John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela were seen promoting their upcoming film. As usual, Kapil was entertaining the audience with his wit and humour and didn't stop taking sly digs at Archana for replacing Sidhu on the show. But this time around, Kapil revealed the reason behind Sidhu's absence on the show.

While Arshad, John and Kapoor were already high on laughter, Urvashi made a stunning entry on the show with a sensuous dance sequence which took everyone's breath away.

As Kapil began flirting with Urvashi, he noticed how people have become too much energetic the moment the beauty queen joined the cast of Pagalpanti on the show. Kapil even took a dig at Anil Kapoor saying that the latter's eyes just popped up. He further told Urvashi that previously when she had graced the Kapil Sharma Show, Sidhu followed her till the end, lost his path and never came back.

Furthermore, Archana even tried imitating Sidhu by mouthing his popular line 'Thoko Taali' when she sucked the helium from the balloon along with Arshad, John, Urvashi and Kapoor and left everyone in splits.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma Show has shown major dip in the TRP chart this week. It garnered 5413 impressions which landed the show at the ninth spot.