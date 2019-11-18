Salman Khan's love life is not hidden from anyone. The superstar has always been quite open about his relationships and has never failed to acknowledge them be it to his friends, his fans or media. Stories about Salman's past girlfriends have always been fascinating. So when his old friend Anil Kapoor came to promote his upcoming film Pagalpanti on Bigg Boss 13, he couldn't resist himself from taking a dig at Salman and his past girlfriends.

During an interactive segment played between Salman and Kapoor, the other star cast of Pagalpanti including Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Pulkit Samrat, ex-husband of Salman's rakhi sister Shweta Rohira asked Kapoor to name Salman's favourite co-stars.

To this, Anil Kapoor, while mentioning a few co-actors such as Bhagyashree, Madhuri Dixit, Karishma and Kareena Kapoor and his daughter Sonam Kapoor, replied with the names of Salman's past girlfriends as well.

When Kapoor took Aishwarya's name, Salman maintained a poker face. However, the Dabangg Khan couldn't stop blushing when Kapoor mentioned about Katrina Kaif. Kapoor also added Sangeeta Bijlani's name to Salman's favourite co-star list, to which, Salman replied, "She was my real-life heroine.

For the uninitiated, Salman and Sangeeta were all set to tie the knot in 1994 after dating for a long period of time but owing to his adultery and non-committal attitude, Sangeeta called off the wedding a few days before the function.

According to reports, Sangeeta had caught Salman Khan red-handed with Somy Ali. Not willing to listen to any of the convincing, Bijlani called off the wedding with a heavy heart. And later, found love again in former Indian captain Mohd Azharuddin whom she tied the knot with. The duo amicably decided to part ways ending their 14 years of marriage.

Salman might not be cordial with Aishwarya after his bitter break-up in the late 90s and the wounds still might be fresh in his heart but comparatively his relationship is totally different with Katrina. Both Salman and Katrina share an equal amount of admiration and respect for each other even after parting ways several years ago on a bitter note.