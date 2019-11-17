Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor are long-time friends, and hence, it is obvious that they would know a lot of secrets about each other. Reflecting on the same, Sallu Bhai recently revealed a funny secret about the senior actor.

Pagalpanti team that includes Anil too recently appeared on Bigg Boss 13 where they played a small game on the show. The gamed required Salman and Anil to answer some quirky questions about each other.

Anil Kapoor's worst habit

When asked what Anil's worst habit is, Salman said that he likes walking in underwear. Justifying his answer, Salman said that during the shooting of No Entry, Anil had bought new underwear, which the latter mistook to be swimming trunk, and walked in it all the way from the lobby to his room in the morning.

Salman Khan's worst habit

On the other side, when Anil was asked to reveal Salman's worst habit, he said that when everyone sleeps, the superstar works out. In the same video, Salman is seen jokingly saying that he has already hosted 10 seasons of Bigg Boss, and this will be the last season that he is hosting if the channel does not increase the remuneration. Looks like the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will be full of fun conversation.

Salman and Anil have worked in a number of films together like Yuvvraaj, Race 3, No Entry, Salaam-E-Ishq and Biwi No 1. Meanwhile, Salman has a couple of much anticipated upcoming movies. First, he will be seen in Dabangg 3, followed by another cop film Radhe.