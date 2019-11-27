Ever since the poster and trailer of Ashutosh Gowarikar's Third Battle of Panipat was out, Arjun became a laughter riot on the internet. Netizens didn't think once before trolling Arjun Kapoor and didn't realize they are mocking Sadashirao Bhau who is one of the most respected freedom fighters. During the promotional event held in Mumbai, Arjun Kapoor spoke in length about the trolls and backlash he got for the role of Sadashivrao Bhau.

"Everybody gets trolled. I think it had become habitual for people to be negative and bitter, probably because they are dealing with this in their personal lives. It reflects badly on the way they have been brought up or the way they are!" - Arjun Kapoor

Arjun further went on to say, "I don't mind if people make fun of me, but you are making fun of a warrior who gave his life. It's not my job to reply to trolls. The fact is that these men were martyrs. As a person, who has grown up in Mumbai, I am a Maharashtrian as much as I am a Punjabi, I feel it is sad that we are allowing it to happen."

I don't see anybody making fun of Shaheed Bhagat Singh or seen a meme on Subhas Chandra Bose. But I am seeing memes on Sadashivrao Bhau and nobody says anything about it. He was as much of a soldier for our country. - Arjun Kapoor

"I am used to people making fun of me. Even when Half Girlfriend released I had become a bit of joke and I felt bad but eventually took it. But it is unfair to crack jokes on historical characters, on martyrs. We should not forget the sacrifice that these men made," he added.

Panipat vs Bajirao Mastani

The actor also reacted to netizens comparing Panipat with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and his look similar to Ranveer Singh, Arjun averred, "People are comparing Panipat with Bajirao Mastani. There are so many stories belonging to that era. Should we stop making such films then? Then Tanhaji also cannot be made. There are so many stories waiting to be told! Just because we have seen something that resonated with us two years back, that doesn't mean any other story from that era cannot be made into a film.

I loved Manikarnika, it shows such a great tale of Jhansi ki Rani, I loved Khesari it did well at the box office too. If Panipat is compared to Bajirao that means no other film of that era can be made, there are so many topics and subjects that are untouched and can be made. For instance, MS Dhoni, is he the only cricketer? there will be films made on war, periods drama and cricketers."

Comparison with Ranveer Singh

He further started a valid point and went on to say, "To avoid comparison with Ranveer Singh had I not shaved my head for the role I would have hurt the sentiments of Peshwa. Here I don't care about the comparisons made between me and Ranveer."

"Today it has become a little derogatory and negative, and we are insensitive towards others. The way they write about us, as if we are not human beings. Raju sir had made a nice film where everybody was given jaadu ki jhappi. I feel everybody needs a jaadu ki jhappi these days." Arjun ends referring to Rajkumar Hirani's Munnabhai MBBS.

Kudos to Arjun for being upright honest! Apart from Arjun Kapoor the Third Battle of Panipat, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, Suhasini Mulay and others, and hits theatres on December 6.