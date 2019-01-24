Arjun Kapoor has been hitting the gym majorly for his next film, Panipat. Arjun plays the role of a fiercely heroic and patriotic Maratha Peshwa who fought valiantly against the mighty invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

For his role, Arjun needs to achieve a particular body type and he has been sweating it out and pumping iron every single day. Now that he has to stay in Karjat for the length of the entire schedule, Arjun decided to take his gym to the sets.

"Arjun discussed this with his director, Ashutosh Gowariker, and the film-maker has been kind enough to allot a space on the sets and build this gym. All the equipment from Arjun's personal gym has been shifted to Karjat and his trainer has been visiting him regularly. Arjun wants to be in a particular shape by March and if you see his social media handles, you can see how intense his training and diet has become," an informer from the sets told IBTimes India.

This Ashutosh Gowariker period drama will boast of spectacular scale and incredible action sequences and is based on the Third Battle of Panipat that took place in 1761.