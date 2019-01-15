Many people in the Telugu film industry are apparently surprised over superstar Mahesh Babu not sharing his review on mega power star Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR) on his Twitter account.

Mahesh Babu seemed to be quite free this weekend, as he watched three movies like Petta, NTR: Kathanayakudu and F2 – Fun and Frustration on the days they hit the theatres. Soon after watching them, the superstar took to his Twitter account to share his review on those movies. He praised and congratulated all the three teams for their hard work and success in impressing the viewers.

Many viewers were surprised by his great gesture and love towards movies and they called Mahesh Babu egoless superstar. Some others advised media channels to hire him for reviews and the reach will be mind-blowing. A few mocked him asking, whether he was doing it to promote his multiplex AMB Cinemas.

Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly the most popular Telugu actor on Twitter with his followers' count of 7.31 million. Such a popular celeb appreciating a movie on his Twitter is really a big thing and his reach makes a huge difference to the collection of any film. His reviews have definitely helped NTR: Kathanayakudu, Petta and F2 – Fun and Frustration to fare well at the box office.

But many fans of the mega family were upset with Mahesh Babu, as he did not share his review on Vinaya Vidheya Rama. It is not clear whether the Spyder actor has watched the Ram Charan starrer or not. While a few kept guessing the reason for his ignorance, some of the requested him to share his response on the film.

However, many people are busy finding reasons for Mahesh Babu not reviewing Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Some think that all is not well between him and Ram Charan, but it is not right. The two, who are good friends, were spotted together on a recent occasion and their family members were also present there.

A few others think that Vinaya Vidheya Rama failed to impress the film goers it almost unanimously got a negative response. Mahesh Babu might have watched the film, but he might found it tough to review it. If he says negative stuff, it will affect its collection and also creates a rift between their fans. If he gives a positive reaction, he will lose his credibility. This confusion might have forced him to ignore the film.

