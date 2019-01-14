F2 - Fun and Frustration has made a brilliant collection at the US box office in the first weekend and its per-screen average is much bigger than Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR) and NTR: Kathanayakudu.

F2 - Fun and Frustration looked smaller than other two Sankranti releases in terms of star power, screen count, budget and the hype and curiosity generated its promos. Moreover, the film hit the screens days after Vinaya Vidheya Rama and NTR: Kathanayakudu hit the screens. Hence, many in the film industry were not very much confident about its success and they were busy talking about other big releases.

The Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer started with a bang at the premiere shows in the US on Friday and word of mouth boosted its collection on the following days. F2 - Fun and Frustration has collected $628,648 at the US box office in the two-day first weekend and its per-screen average stands at $3,485.

The amazing collection of F2 - Fun and Frustration, which is set to cross $1 million mark, surprised the trade analysts. Jeevi tweeted, "#F2 is entertaining USA crowds as it collects $379,960 from 109 locations with per location average of $3,485. Total gross is $628,648. Will touch million dollar mark in a day or two! SUPERB."

On the other hand, the two other big-ticket films had huge hype and expectations, but they have bombed at the US box office. NTR: Kathanayakudu opened to an earth-shattering response in the premiere shows, but dropped considerably on the following days. Vinaya Vidheya Rama started on an average note and a negative word of mouth took a toll on its collection on the following days.

NTR Kathanayakudu has collected $814,467 at the box office in the five-day-extend first weekend and it is set to cross $1 million mark. Jeevi tweeted, "#NTRKathanayakudu collects $107,668 on Saturday from 163 locations in USA with per location average of $661. Total gross is $814,467."

Vinaya Vidheya Rama has collected $233,546 at the US box office in the first weekend. Its pace shows that the movie will incur huge losses to its distributors in the country. Jeevi tweeted, "#VinayaVidheyaRama is suffering at USA box office with dismal collections. It collects $21,767 on Saturday from 105 locations with per location average of $205. Total gross is $233,546."