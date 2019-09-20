Indian legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid was spotted during the Indian team's training session at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru ahead of the third T20 fixture of the three-match series against South Africa.

The former Indian captain who has played 164 Tests for India went to meet the Indian cricket team and their head coach Ravi Shastri.

The Board for Control of Cricket (BCCI) took to Twitter and shared a picture of the 46-year-old cricketer having a talk with Ravi Shastri while the other members of the team management stood there and watched. The BCCI captioned the post "When two greats of Indian Cricket meet."

The former Indian captain is currently the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), which is also situated in Bangalore. He was appointed for the post by the BCCI in July.

The 44-year-old, who was the former coach of India A and the India U19 teams, has nurtured players like Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Krunal Pandya and both the Chahar brothers who have become the most vital players of the Men in Blue recently. These players are part of India's future plans and also for the upcoming World T20 which will be held in 2020 in Australia.

The former Indian captain may have gone to the training to meet his students and give them some vital tips that they can use to better their game ahead of the match against South Africa. His tips might be helpful for Pant who is having a rough patch as the wicketkeeper-batsman for the Men in Blue.

Post-ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Rishabh Pant's form has dipped a lot regularly making it difficult for the team management to retain him the playing eleven for long. The pressure of filling in the boots of Mahendra Singh Dhoni has taken a toll on the youngster as he might be feeling the heat living up to the expectations. Dravid being a veteran campaigner can guide Pant in the right path which could help him in future.

The Indian cricket team defeated South Africa in the second fixture of the three-match T20 international series and took a 1-0 lead after the first match was washed out due to rain. Indian skipper Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock as he scored 72 runs off 52 balls and guided India home with an over to spare.

Deepak Chahar was the pick among the Indian bowlers as the Indian bowling attack restricted the Proteas for 149 runs for the loss of five wickets delivering a brilliant display. While chasing India lost the early wicket of Rohit Sharma but Kohli along with the assistance of Shikhar Dhawan ensured the victory.

Team India will face South Africa for the third fixture on September 22.