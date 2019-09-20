Indian captain Virat Kohli is one of the most successful cricketers of this generation. The 30-year-old cricketer has recently become the most successful Test captain for the Men in Blue surpassing Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 27 wins record.

But the Indian skipper, who also leads Bangalore-based Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore, had to face failures most of the time during his tenure as the captain of RCB.

There have been many questions regarding whether the prolific batsman would remain as the captain of RCB as he has not been able to lead the side to any major victories barring one campaign when they fell short of lifting the coveted trophy by losing in the finals.

Newly-appointed director of cricket of the franchise Mike Hesson ruled out the probability of Kohli being replaced as the captain and stated that Virat does not control things in the team and he learnt lessons from the past mistakes to rectify them in future.

Hesson added that there have been no questions regarding the 30-year-old's captaincy and the Indian skipper has even taken advice from him and newly-appointed coach Simon Katich.

"We don't have that perception that Virat controls things. But maybe he has had his learnings from the past (mistakes) while moving forward," Hesson told on Thursday.

"There has been no question mark over Virat's captaincy during the last couple of weeks. We have been very much aligned and he has been more than happy to take our advice from our experience," the former New Zealand coach added.

The 44-year-old team director also mentioned that the recruitment of domestic players for RCB will depend on certain factors and not just the stats in the domestic tournaments.

RCB have not ever lifted the IPL trophy since its inception in 2008. Virat Kohli has been the captain of the franchise since the last seven years and during his tenure, the Bangalore-based team have mostly languished at the bottom half of the table.

In the 2019 IPL season, they were placed at the bottom of the table with only 11 points from 14 matches. Kohli has been consistently performing well for the outfit with the bat but is yet to prove his efficiency as a leader for the Bangalore-based side.