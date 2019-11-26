Elon Musk finally responds to the embarrassing cracked window fail of the newly-launched Cybertruck during a high-profile event last week. The flamboyant and outspoken CEO of Tesla revealed the reason behind Cybertruck's cracked windows and also shared a BTS video to justify why they called it "unbreakable."

Tesla Cybertruck has received immense praise for its bold and unique design. But what's more impressive is the fact that 200,000 people already pre-ordered the truck despite the demo gaffe on stage.

That moment!

The highlight of last week's event was, of course, the insane-looking tank-like truck, but another moment that defined the event was Cybertruck's window fail.

Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen first hit the Cybertruck's body with a sledgehammer, which impressed the audience as it didn't leave a mark, let alone a dent. But moments later when Franz threw a steel ball at the window, it cracked. A second attempt also failed as the rear window of the Cybertruck was smashed after being hit by a ball.

Musk was left with two smashed windows of the newly-unveiled Cybertruck on stage as the show went on. The trending topic welcomed a flood of memes, but Musk, as usual, maintained his calm even while continuing the presentation after his "oh my f*****g god" remark.

Damage control

A day after the unveiling, Musk decided to settle the dust on whether the Cybertruck's windows were actually unbreakable or not. Musk shared a slow-mo video of von Holzhausen throwing a steel ball on Cybertruck's window. Instead of leaving a spider-web mark, the ball bounces right off.

Franz throws steel ball at Cybertruck window right before launch. Guess we have some improvements to make before production haha. pic.twitter.com/eB0o4tlPoz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

Luckily the attempt was documented for the world to witness the intended thing.

There's no doubt the Cybertruck is insanely durable compared to any other pick-up truck available in the U.S. Even though the BTS video was assuring enough, Musk realised what must have caused the "bulletproof" windows of Cybertruck to crack.

"Yup. Sledgehammer impact on door cracked base of glass, which is why steel ball didn't bounce off. Should have done steel ball on window, *then* sledgehammer the door. Next time …" he tweeted, responding to one user on Sunday.

Wait a sec…

Clearly, Musk didn't have to give a clarification better than the video he'd shared. But he did it anyway and caused more confusion. According to Musk, the sledgehammer's impact on door cracked the base of the glass, causing it to smash when the steel ball hit the surface.

Makes sense, but many users flagged off the discrepancy in Musk's reasoning. To recall, Franz had only hit Tesla EV's front door with a sledgehammer, but the rear window also cracked. Musk hasn't responded to the diverging explanation yet.

Musk could've ordered the Cybertruck to be turned around to take another shot at the windows, but after two failed attempts, it is natural to fold than gamble further.