OnePlus has established a respectable name for itself in the smartphone industry, but it's not uncommon for an ambitious brand to foray into other non-smartphone segments. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that it will launch OnePlus TV soon, but it has other plans too.

Ahead of April Fools' Day on Monday, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei shared a teaser of a new product that marks the company's entry into the electric car market. No kidding there. The teaser image has the silhouette of a sports car and the text says "Coming soon."

To make OnePlus' ambitious plans sound legit, Pei has a detailed post that talks about the company's entrance into a new industry, aimed to bring a thrill of unmatched performance, design and control in the automobile industry. And the biggest highlight of the post is Warp Charge technology applied to an electric car.

"We're always looking for new ways to bring better technology to the world. Today, I'm excited to share about our entrance into a new industry. We've taken the power of Warp Charge and applied it to the road. In a few days, we'll reveal more details of the world's fastest charging electric vehicle. Every function of this vehicle will pair with the OnePlus 6T for seamless control. Crafted with signature OnePlus colors and materials, this premium vehicle will be beautiful to touch, see and drive," Pei wrote.

As much as we want to fall for this and see OnePlus transform this concept into reality, we know for a fact that it is going to be an April Fools' Day prank. It will be interesting to how this prank unfolds and what great idea the company has come up with to make sure it's as exciting as before.

To recall, OnePlus last year pulled off a prank on many of its fans by showing interest in cryptocurrency, which was everything people talked about back then. This year, electric cars are all the rage in some markets and it's fitting to see OnePlus choose the popular topic.

Elon Musk can be calm and resolved as he always is instead of feeling threatened by OnePlus' announcement on Monday. But the concept of the fast-charging electric car is not entirely foolish and someone with the resources can certainly explore into that direction. All hints point to Tesla if Musk puts his mind into it.

We hope Musk is taking this prank more seriously than us and considers innovating the charging technology in electric cars.